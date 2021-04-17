Lady Gaga And Adam Driver's 'House Of Gucci' Disappoints The Gucci Family

Various books and real-life stories have often been adapted into different kinds of films in the past. One such upcoming film is named House Of Gucci that is being based upon Sara Gay Forden's book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Directed by Ridley Scott the Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starrer will follow the events of Maurizio Gucci's murder by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani and everything that followed. However, the real-life Gucci family is extremely unhappy with what the film is set to showcase in the film.

Gucci family expresses concerns and disappointment

In a conversation with AP News, a member of the Gucci family, Patrizia Gucci, recently revealed her thoughts on this adaptation of the real-life murder of Maurizio Gucci and his prior marriage to Patrizia Reggiani. Speaking on behalf of the rest of the family, the Gucci family member expressed her grave disappointment in the making of the upcoming film House Of Gucci. Patrizia Gucci, who is a cousin of Maurizio’s, explained that as a family, they have a certain level of privacy that is simply for no one to ever violate. However, according to her, the film is stealing the identity of certain Gucci heirs to profit out of it by diving into the depths of their privacy and past.

Invasion of Privacy?

House Of Gucci will star actors Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in key roles of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, subsequently. The film will primarily focus on the murder-on-hire of Maurizio Gucci by Patrizia Reggiani and what followed next for the Gucci family. Additionally, Patrizia Gucci repeated something that many have spoken of, various times in the past, saying how one could talk about everything they wanted to but there would always be a thin line of privacy that others should never cross. She also mentioned how she attempted to contact the wife of the director of House Of Gucci, Giannina Facio to gain an understanding of the film's scope. However, there has been no response on the matter from her yet.

Ridley Scott's projects on Gucci

According to the Gucci family member, the production of Ridley Scott had met with the Gucci family in the early 2000s to discuss the scope of another film. Patrizia Gucci revealed that it was supposed to focus on the contributions of her father, Paolo, and grandfather, Aldo, in the expansion of Gucci as a brand into a global luxury player. However, it was highly disappointing and even concerning for the Gucci family that Ridley Scott's production never discussed the making or initiation of the film House Of Gucci.

(With inputs from AP)