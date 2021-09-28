Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Drop Trailer Of Their Album 'Love For Sale'

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett recently unveiled the trailer of their album Love For Sale. The album will mark the second collaborative between Gaga and Bennett, they earlier collaborated for the 2014 album Cheek to Cheek. The clip features behind-the-scenes footage and the duo talking about how their latest album coming together. The duo's previous album Cheek to Cheek received positive reviews by critics and even won a Grammy award.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett unveil the trailer of Love For Sale

The trailer featured the making of Gaga and Bennett's latest album, Gaga was heard recalling about the latest album's idea first came through. The Shallow singer said, "Tony called me right after. I think it was the next day after the record was released. He said, ‘I want to make this Cole Porter record with you." The album was recorded between 2018 and early 2020, and consists of cover versions of jazz standards by American composer Cole Porter, to whom the record is a tribute.

Gaga added, "I really want young kids to listen to jazz music because it’s important. It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be covered forever." Bennet was heard saying, "She’s got so much talent that the minute we’re together, something very good happens between the two of us. It becomes a creative thing that happens."

As per Variety, Love For Sale will be the final studio recording of Bennett’s career. The album is slated to release on October 1, 2021. Gaga and Bennett's previous album Cheek to Cheek consisted of jazz covers of popular composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, and Irving Berlin.

At the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, the album won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Cheek to Cheek debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. e album became Bennett's second number-one album and Gaga's third consecutive number-one in the US; Gaga became the first female artist in the country to have three number-one albums in the 2010s decade, while Bennett extended his record as the oldest artist to achieve a number-one album on the chart.

Image: Instagram/@ladygaga