Lady Gaga Confirms Role In 'Joker: Folie à Deux', Teaser Hints At Romance; WATCH

Actor Joaquin Phoenix is all set to reprise his role as a DC villain once again in the Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Recently, the makers confirmed the release date of the forthcoming film and now, in another major announcement, the American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has officially confirmed that she will be a part of it, ending all the speculations regarding her casting.

As announced by Warner Bros, Joker: Folie a Deux will release on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released, that is October 4, 2024. Meanwhile, fans are excited to witness their favourite actors sharing screen space in the forthcoming sequel.

Lady Gaga confirms being part of Joker 2

On Thursday, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram handle and shared a short first official promo of the film and fans are already loving it, as evident from the comments section. The video saw a silhouette of Joker aka Joaquin Phoenix performing his signature pose, followed by a glimpse of the Hold My Hand crooner's character who could be seen wearing a ball gown, and pumps as she dances in style. The video then cuts into Phoenix and Gaga's characters shaking a leg together and it seems like the upcoming film will see the duo involved romantically. Sharing the promo, she wrote, "Joker: Folie à Deux 10.04.24". Watch the video here:

The Joker 2 teaser provides the first glimpse at what Lady Gaga's character, said to be Harley Quinn, will look like. Soon after the Grammy winner announced that she will be a part of Joker 2, fans dropped multiple reactions in the comments section. One wrote, "OMG yes Gaga, Love you, so proud"; another one commented, "I’m DYING. Like for real!"; a netizen wrote, "My all-time favourite artist in a movie about my all time favourite character? I'M DYING". A fan commented, "THIS IS LIKE ALL MY CHILDHOOD DREAMS COMING TRUE AS A LADY GAGA DC FANBOY", while another person wrote, "we will be watching and supporting queen" and many dropped hearts to the post.

The film is expected to begin filming this December.