Lady Gaga Flaunts Her Strawberry-print Bucket Hat As She Poses From Her Jet

Lady Gaga recently dropped in her scintillating photos for all her fans on social media. In the photos, she was seen capturing her selfies while giving her fans a sneak peek at her luxurious jet. Numerous fans along with other celebrity artists poured in tons of compliments for the actor in the comments section.

Lady Gaga flies to New York in her private jet

Lady Gaga recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these photos of herself in which she was seen sporting a pink jacket with strawberries printed in the form of butterflies. She also donned a similar printed bucket hat along with a white strapless top. In the first photo, she can be seen taking a selfie with a pink soft-toy in her hand and showcased her huge pair of golden earrings. She also wore a cool golden pendant and gave all her fans a glimpse of how luxurious her private jet was. In the second photo, she captured her glossy lips while gesturing a peace sign through her fingers. In the last one, she added an elegant look of herself while sitting near the window with sunshine falling all over her face.

In the caption, she stated ‘Did somebody say New York?’ as she was heading towards the city in her jet. She even added a question asking her fans why these hats were such a thing.

All her fans were amazed to see her stunning look and stated that she looked amazing in her latest photos. Many others referred to her as ‘queen’ and confessed how much they loved her while several others kept asking her through the comments where did she buy that hat. Numerous fans also dropped in questions about upcoming Lady Gaga songs asking whether her Sour Candy music video was coming out while others added hearts symbol. Many celebrities namely Bobby Campbell, Tom Eerebout and others took to Lady Gaga’s Instagram post and dropped in strawberry symbols and stated that her lips looked amazing. Take a look at some reactions to Lady Gaga’s photos on Instagram.

IMAGE: LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM

