Lady Gaga Gets Love From Fans For Sweet Moment With Liza Minnelli At Oscars 2022; Watch

The night of Oscars 2022 on March 27, 2022, at Dolby Theatre was quite an eventful program as people across the world did not only witness some of the biggest films and artists being lauded for their work but also a shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock that will go down in history. Amidst all the chaos and controversies regarding the duo, viewers also witnessed a beautiful moment between two highly established artists presenting the final award of the prestigious ceremony.

Singer-actor Lady Gaga and veteran actor Liza Minnelli took to stage to present the final and biggest award of the 94th Academy awards ceremony, the Best Picture award which was won by Apple TV+ 'CODA'. However, an exchange between the two stars has been making rounds on the internet where netizens are praising House of Gucci star for her kindness towards the Cabaret actor. Watch the video below.

Lady Gaga shares sweet moment with Liza Minnelli

In the video, the 36-year-old Gaga who was dressed in a stylish tuxedo took to the stage with the Hollywood icon. The 76-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience to which Gaga stated, ''Do you see that? The public, they love you!" and helped Minnelli sort out her cue cards. Subsequently, Gaga quipped, ''You know how I love working with legends. And I'm honoured to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend."

The clip also showed how the Poker Face singer encouraged Minnelli to speak her lines and allowed her to take her time while presenting her monologue. However, one moment, in particular from the duo's exchange struck a chord with netizens as they saw Gaga leaning towards Minnelli and whispering, ''I Got You'' to which the latter affirms, ''I know''.

Lady Gaga's “I got you” to Liza Minelli at the #Oscars tonight 🥺pic.twitter.com/91axdFKaKj — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) March 28, 2022

One netizen wrote, ''Lady Gaga just quietly saying to Liza Minelli, "i got you," after she couldn't quite get out her line, hath MELTED MY COLD DEAD HEART'' while another tweeted, ''Enough about the boy debacle at the Award show last night. Let's talk about what a class act Lady Gaga is. I respect the way she has supported Tony Bennet and now Liza Minelli. Her goodness and kindness is what should be all over the news.''

When @ladygaga said "I got you" to Liza Minelli today, she was only honoring her feelings of adoration and admiration for this incredible diva.



We can't forget when Liza came to Monster Ball Tour, Gaga explained how she was an inspiration for her as an artist:#Oscars pic.twitter.com/73M7276l62 — LADY NYNA PERIGOSA (@nynagermanotta) March 28, 2022

Can we talk about this instead? My father had Alzheimer’s.@ladygaga is my hero for doing her best to help Liza Minelli preserve her dignity tonight despite the horrible disease that is trying to rob her of it. Both superstars. #respect #fuckalzheimers pic.twitter.com/n5uqAnRKSf — Ana Quincoces (@OfficialAnaQ) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a report from People magazine suggested that it was Lady Gaga's idea to bring the Hollywood legend to the stage at the Oscars 2022 to present the award. The outlet reported that Minnelli's former publicist, Scott Gorenstein revealed that Gaga requested to have Minnelli by her side to present the award.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@RhutaBhayga2/Humbledore