Lady Gaga Gives Standing Ovation To Naatu Naatu Team After Oscar Win | Watch

RRR track Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. It was up against the compositions from Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other music industry heavyweights.

Despite losing to Naatu Naatu, Lady Gaga was among the first few people who stood up to cheer for the winners MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Check out the video of Lady Gaga's reaction to Naatu Naatu's win.

lady gaga’s reaction when natu natu winning best original song at the #oscars is so pure pic.twitter.com/J1bsmNCJlQ — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) March 13, 2023

Lady Gaga was also nominated for her song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick in the Best Original Song category. Initially, she was not scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but the actress-singer made a last-minute effort to sing the song live for the audience. She took the Oscars stage in a casual outfit.

everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG — allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023

Apart from Hold My Hand, Naatu Naatu competed and won against Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist K Chandrabose went up to the stage to receive the golden statuette. Accepting the award, Keeravaani said, “Thank you Academy, I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am with the Oscar.” The music composer then broke into a song, “There was only one wish in my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world. Thank you Kartikeya and Variance Films for making this possible.”