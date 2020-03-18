Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Hated Being Single And Wanted To Fall In Love

Hit pop singer Lady Gaga has recently revealed that she hated being single because of her work commitments. Lady Gaga seems to be quite happy with her life now as she is dating the CEO of Parker Foundation, Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga is currently getting ready to drop her new and sixth album Chromatica next month. She released the song Stupid Love, which happens to be her first single from the record. The hit singer is happy with her boyfriend Michael Polansky but there was a time when she was desperately looking for love.

Lady Gaga revealed she wanted to fall in love but just couldn't

Lady Gaga opened up about her personal life on the show The Kyle & Jackie O Show. She revealed she was frustrated in her life and it was really hard for her to process because she was having a lot of trouble in her life. She also clearly stated that she did not like being single.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With BF Michael Polansky In A Swoon-worthy Post, See Pic

Also Read: Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Make Their First Public Appearance At The Pre-Super Bowl

Lady Gaga also felt her career had taken over everything and that did not leave her with any personal life which made her very sad. And despite being sad and frustrated she did not stop working a single day. Lady Gaga released the song Stupid Love and also said that she is immensely proud of it because she was experiencing pain and was strong enough to let go to make something beautiful, which turned out to be her hit song.

Lady Gaga further added that the song made her open her heart and also opened up a place for her to fall in love. She also said that opening your heart that way is difficult and can also be very scary. Lady Gaga felt that she wanted her song Stupid Love to add a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that there is love in the world and it is also the most beautiful thing that the world has.

Also Read: Lady Gaga To Beyonce: Here Are Celebs Who Have Weird Things Named After Them

Also Read: Lady Gaga Gets New Insect Species Named After Her After Scientist Examines Female Bug

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.