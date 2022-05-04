Lady Gaga Kisses 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Tom Cruise In Viral Photos; Says 'I Love You'

Lady Gaga's much-awaited power ballad single Hold My Hand was released on Tuesday, May 3. The melodious rendition is all set to feature in Tom Cruise's upcoming actioner Top Gun: Maverick. Along with the song, the musician also shared a couple of cosy photos with Tom Cruise that have gone insanely viral on social media. The pictures in question were clicked after the actor attended one of Gaga's shows.

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise

In the viral photos, both Gaga and Cruise look stunning in crisp black suits. While one sees Lady Gaga planting a sweet kiss on Cruise's cheeks, in another the latter reciprocates her sweet gesture by kissing her back. While sharing the photos online, Ladya Gaga wrote "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise." Take a look at it below:

Lady Gaga releases Hold My Hand

Written by Gaga and BloodPop, Hold My Hand is additionally bankrolled by Benjamin Rice. Notably, only the audio of the ballad rendition has been released by the pop singer. It is yet unknown when Gaga will release the official music video of Hold My Hand. However, it is sure to feature in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise essays the role of test pilot Maverick, meanwhile, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glem Powell will be seen essaying pivotal roles. Top Gun: Maverick first premiered at CinemaCon on April 28, 2022, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in the US on May 27, 2022. Just a week ago, Lady Gaga took to social media to share intriguing details about the making of Hold My Hand.

In a lengthy note, the pop star revealed that the song celebrates 'life's heroes'. She articulated, "When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

