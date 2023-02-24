Lady Gaga Reminds Selena Gomez That She Is 'beautiful'; Here's Why

Selena Gomez was recently reminded of how beautiful she is by none other than Lady Gaga herself. It all happened when the popular singer compared herself with Bella Hadid. Actually a few days ago, Gomez shared a TikTok video using a filtre of the supermodel's face. In the video, Selena expressed her wish to look "as pretty as Bella Hadid."

And that's when Lagy Gaga stepped in to shower her love on the singer. A Star is Born actress took to her official social media handle and commented on her video saying, "You look and are beautiful inside and out and one of my favorite ladies alive!”

Lady Gaga's lovable gesture was lauded by fans and a user wrote, "Lady Gaga gives such loving mom vibes", another one said, "aaa this is so sweet love to see queens supporting each other". Apart from that, a lot of fans extended their good wishes to Selena Gomez online. Praising her beauty a fan said, "Selena is beautiful just how she is."

Selena Gomez on her weight gain

Selena Gomez was recently called out by people for her weight gain. The actress and singer recently opened up about it in a TikToK live after getting body-shamed on social media. She said that her sudden weight gain was due to the side effects of her Lupus medication.

Take a look at her video here:

Selena Gomez opens up about weight gain side effects from her Lupus medication on TikTok Live due to body-shaming comments.



Post this video, Lady Gaga, through her Twitter handle, had thanked Selena for being an inspiration and for talking about her Lupus condition openly.

Well, it's always a delight to see people supporting eachother.