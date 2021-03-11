Lady Gaga Shares Video For Japan On 10th Anniversary Of Triple Disaster; Says 'be Kind'

Singer and songwriter Lady Gaga sent a video message of support to the citizens of Japan on the 10th anniversary of its massive earthquake and tsunami that had struck the country on March 11, 2011. In the message, the singer spoke about the resilience of the people which she believes offers hope in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A 9.0-magnitude quake on the Richter scale and tsunami had hit northeastern Japan in March and had claimed nearly 20,000 victims, destroying towns in the massive destruction.

Lady Gaga sends consoling message for people of Japan

In the video, the 11 times Grammy winner hailed Japan’s kindness and love that the people have always shown towards the singer. Other than this Lady Gaga also commented upon the recovery of the beautiful cities that were buried under the debris due to the earthquake. “Through the years, seeing and hearing about the vast recovery of your beautiful cities, I have so much respect to the people of Japan for your strength, kindness, and love for each other,” she said in the video.

Adding, she said, “It gives hope to the people now that are fighting through the COVID pandemic all around the world. It seems like yesterday that I was watching the shocking footage of the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the news and thinking, what can I do to help.” The A Star is Born singer also spoke about the atrocities faced by the people back in 2011 and how difficult it was for them to overcome such pain of losing their loved ones. Expressing her sadness over the same, the singer said, "I can also imagine there are still many people fighting through the pain, emotionally and mentally. So let's all continue to support each other, be kind to each other, and love each other.” READ | Lady Gaga shares first look from Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' with Adam Driver

Following the disaster, Lady Gaga contributed a song to the Songs for Japan charity album and raised 1.5 million as proceeds from the sales of a wristband on her website. She also performed at a benefit show for the Japanese Red Cross to support the families of the deceased and affected by the tsunami and earthquake.