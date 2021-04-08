Lady Gaga Spotted In Wedding Dress For Ridley Scott's 'House Of Gucci' Shoot In Rome

Popstar Lady Gaga looked stunning in a white wedding dress as pictures of her shooting House of Gucci went viral on social media. House of Gucci will feature Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Guccio Gucci's grandson Maurizio Gucci (to be played by Adam Driver).

Reggiani was abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. She was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

She got the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

Netizens React

The movie is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, published in 2001. It is adapted by Roberto Bentivegna for the big screen. The cast also includes A-listers like Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons. The project is currently being filmed in Europe and is expected to arrive in theatres on November 24, 2021.

Giannia Scott, Ridley Scott, and Kevin J. Walsh serve as executive producers. The production companies involved are Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Scott Free Productions. It will be distributed by United Artists Releasing. Dariusz Wolski is working on the project as the cinematographer.

