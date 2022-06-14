Lady Gaga To Play Harley Quinn In Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker 2'? All You Should Know

Director Todd Phillips is coming with a sequel to his blockbuster 2019 film Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix reportedly set to star as the eponymous character. While some days ago, the filmmaker confirmed Joker 2 on social media, reports have surfaced that the film will be a musical and will have none other than pop icon Lady Gaga take on the role of Harley Quinn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will take a 'complete departure from its dark and disturbing predecessor', owing to its genre.

Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2

Makers are currently in talks with Gaga, who will be making her superhero debut with Joker 2 if the deal comes to fruition. It will also mark her first collaboration with Joaquin, while the second outing with Phillips after the 2018 romantic drama A Star Is Born.

Previously Margot Robbie has taken on the role of Quinn in the DCEU, including The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. However, Todd Phillips' projects are in no way tied to the DCEU.

While details of Gaga's characters have been kept under wraps, Joker is known to share a tumultuous 'abusive relationship' with Quinn, who's his psychiatrist at the mental institution Arkham Asylum. She falls in love with him, becoming his 'sidekick' and partner in crime.

Todd Phillips confirms Joker 2

Confirming the sequel, Todd revealed that it will be titled Joker: Folie à deux. The term reportedly refers to a mental disorder shared by two or more people. He dropped a glimpse of the script's cover page and a monochrome picture of Joaquin Phoenix reading it. Todd has also co-written the script alongside Scott Silver.

Meanwhile, the first instalment revolves around a failed clown and stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck, who takes on an aggressive avatar and seeks to destroy Gotham City. Other actors in the ensemble cast included Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin, Frances Conroy as Penny Fleck, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, and Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne, among others.

Among several accolades, the film won the Academy Award for Best Original Score, while Joaquin took home the Best Actor trophy.