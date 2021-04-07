Lady Gaga Treats Her Fans With The First-ever Clip Of 'Queendom': Watch

Lady Gaga recently took to Instagram and unveiled the first clip from her upcoming high-fashion film Queendom. She shared a clip and multiple pictures from the film on the feed. The film is a collaboration with Dom Pérignon and soon it was posted, all the fans reacted to the video as they can't wait to watch the film.

Lady Gaga teases fans with the first-ever clip of Queendom

Taking to Instagram stories, she first said, “I am very excited to share more about my collaboration with Dom Pérignon and give you a first look at our film. The people at Dom Pérignon and I both share a belief in the power of creative freedom - to push ourselves forward, to bring the world of Dom Pérignon rosé to life. I worked with my friend, the legendary Nick Knight. Enjoy!”

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga: Creative Freedom is Power. Welcome to the Queendom @domperignonofficial @nick_knight #DomPérignonxLadyGaga Enjoy responsibly.” The 1-minute clip has an energetic tune filled with suspense and visual effects. Here's how her fans and followers reacted to the video.

A peek into Lady Gaga's photos

A few days before the release, she revealed yet another look. She glammed in an all-pink outfit holding a champagne bottle. She captioned her post by writing, “3 days @nick_knight @domperignonofficial #DomPérignonxLadyGaga Enjoy responsibly.”

Another post shared by her was in the same glittery pink outfit as earlier. She opted for glam makeup with sharp, point and long nails. She held a glass of champagne in her hand. In the caption, she wrote, “The Queendom around my collaboration with @domperignonofficial is an expression of the liberating power of creative freedom. Watch the film directed by @nick_knight on April 6 #DomPérignonxLadyGaga Enjoy responsibly.”

Lady Gaga shared the first look from the film a few days ago. She was seen surrounded by multiple colours while holding a champagne bottle. She also shared a clip with her post where she said, “I am so excited to announce that I will be collaborating with the champagne house of Dom Pérignon. Their tradition is centuries old but they find ways to reinvent themselves and I am thrilled that we will be able to celebrate this, together.”

In her caption, she wrote, “I am very excited to announce my collaboration with @domperignonofficial! Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom and we’re excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight! See the film on April 6! Enjoy responsibly #DomPérignonxLadyGaga”.

(Promo Image source: Lady Gaga Instagram)

