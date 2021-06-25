Last Updated:

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Reimagined Album Out For Its 10th Anniversary With Bonus Tracks

Lady Gaga has released her 2011 album Born This Way, with all reimagined 14 tracks including Judas and has 6 bonus tracks for her fans as well. Read more here.

Lady Gaga

IMAGE: LADY GAGA TWITTER


Lady Gaga celebrated the Born This Way 10th anniversary by releasing a "reimagined" version of it. Not just that one song, but Lady Gaga rehashed the entire album out for the anniversary and it is available on streaming platforms now. Gaga has come out with a new CD for the album as well which will contain all 14 tracks and 6 bonus tracks that will feature artists of the LGBTQ community and artists who support the LGBTQ community.

The featured artists are Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, The HighWoman, Brittney Spencer, Madeline Edwards, Ben Platt, Years & Years and Orville Peck. This could be Gaga's nod to it being Pride Month as well!

Born This Way 10th Anniversary

In her announcement tweet, Lady Gaga thanked the artists who she collaborated with and also her fans for building a community of love and  kindness in the last 10 years.

A proper self-love anthem, Born This Way preaches to love thyself no matter your descent, your sexuality and your disability. The song openly mentions lesbians, transgenders, gay and bi people and asks them to love themselves since they were born this way. The original Born This Way video released on February 28, 2011. The Born This Way Reimagined track is just as good, if not better. Gaga showcases how much she has changed while not having changed at all in the past 10 years as she croons the song. The singer had made the announcement of Born This Way reimagined a month ago on May 28, 2021. 

One user hailed "Queen Of Pop" while another already asked for a Chromatica reimagination. One fan was so grateful for Gaga's album!

Re-recording songs is not new to the Hollywood music industry. Singer and Songrwiter Taylor Swift too released a recorded version of her 2008 album 'Fearless' as Fearless Taylor's Version. While this was not to celebrate any anniversary and was in fact a move to earn back her rights to her songs as an artist, many other singers including Joe Jonas have expressed their desire to re-record some of their old and famous songs!

IMAGE: LADY GAGA'S TWITTER

