Lady Gaga's CJR Dress Price For Radio Hall City Performance Will Blow Your Mind!

Iconic pop star Lady Gaga has wooed fans through her unconventional fashion choices, American pop singer Lady Gaga has been synonymous with being a game-changer in many creative fields. After more than a decade under the limelight, the singer is still serving looks. Her latest fashion statement is proof of that for her fans. Take a look.

Lady Gaga in Christopher John Rogers' seersucker organza

Ramping up the promotions for her upcoming crime-drama House of Gucci, Lady Gaga performed at Radio City Hall, New York for the One Last Time: An evening with Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga event. Hinting at her couture looks in the movie, the singer attended the event in Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers' seersucker organza dress from his latest 007 collection. However, what caught the media's attention is the price of the dress. The price of this dress on Net-A-Porter, an online couture store is £2,265 which translates to a staggering INR 2,33,694.

The 35-year-old singler donned CJR 007 Italian seersucker organza with a strawberry shape silhouette and paired with a classic bun. The dress also consisted of a concealed hook and zipper at the back. She paired it with 9-inch white platform boots and pair of sunglasses. For this look, Gaga was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

Sharing Lady Gaga's look, John Rogers wrote on his Instagram, 'The legend, the icon, the mother, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta wearing Look 15 from Collection 007 for her final performance of One Last Time with Tony Bennett'. Netizens appeared in awe of Gaga's look in the comment section.

More on Lady Gaga's iconic outfits

From concert attires to red carpet looks and from gowns to casual outfits, Gaga is notorious for making headlines for her unusual taste in fashion. Over the years, the singer gained a reputation for her flamboyant attires. One of her most iconic dresses remains the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards dress, famously known as the Lady Gaga meat dress. The dress was made up of raw meat and started an onset of various discussions in media. Her street fashion sense is also appreciated by her fans. Lady Gaga's House of Gucci will be released on November 24. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie will feature Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.

(IMAGE- LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM)

