Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fishcher Still Not Out Of The Woods After Being Shot

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer isn't quite out of danger yet. Over a month after he was wounded in California when two of Lady Gaga's dogs were abducted, the singer's dog walker is giving updates about his wellbeing. He announced he was admitted to the hospital again after his lung collapsed on Monday, March 29, 2021. He said on Instagram that he had to undergo surgery again to "remove portions of my lung," noting, "As I was being wheeled into surgery, I finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line." Ryan Fischer was shot as an attempt was being made to kidnap Lady Gaga’s dogs and he was in the way of the kidnappers.

Lady Gaga's dog walker opens up about his mental and physical trauma

On February 24, Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan was shot and left "bleeding out on a sidewalk," as he put it. Koji and Gustav, Gaga's dogs, were found two days later after she promised a $500,000 reward. Ryan Fischer is opening up about his close call with death and describing his experience. After having the chest tube removed and leaving the hospital he said, “The journey outside to recover with loved ones began," he wrote. "I was prepared to quietly start a path to healing from the emotional trauma and continue on my way. Life would be back to normal soon enough."

But things did not go as expected with Ryan. He explained, "Unfortunately, the strange hissing and glugging coming from my chest every time I took a breath begged to differ with that assessment." When he went back to the hospital to check out what the constant noise was he was told that his lung had collapsed. “Back in the hospital, my lung collapsed again despite the new chest tube poking at my insides. And then it collapsed again. And again," Ryan said. "Soon followed a team of people rushing in once more to fix the kink in my chest tube or whatever else was causing the collapse. It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn."

After his surgery, he said in his Instagram post that dealing with the trauma was an added burden to bear in addition to the physical wounds. He wrote, “I'm finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life, I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way." Ryan continued by saying, "The journey is hard, it's assuredly painful... And somewhere within that, I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all."

