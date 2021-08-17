Lady Gaga's Ex-dog Walker Ryan Fischer Launches GoFundMe Campaign After Shooting Incident

Nearly six months after being shot while tending to Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga's dogs, Ryan Fischer launched a GoFundMe campaign. He did so with the intention to collect enough funds to enable him to buy a van and travel far and wide in search of healing methods. Fischer believes he needs to devote time to strengthen his emotional and mental health.

He took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and wrote an elaborate caption explaining his situation. He mentioned that he bid goodbye to his Ford Falcon rental car that had been with him though the toughest of times. Speaking about how much the car meant to him he wrote, "At times I was scared. I was lonely. I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity. But those backroads that took me to desert campsites and Walmart lots and rest stops and friends and family to NY and back began to help me see why I had chosen to leave the security of the Hollywood Hills where I fought for my life and mobility."

Here's Ryan Fischer's post

Lady Gaga's ex-dog walker also explained that after looking after his physical needs, he needs to spend time strengthening his emotional and mental health. Speaking straight from the heart Fischer wrote, "All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health."

He also mentioned his need to ‘grow from trauma’ and look for healing in retreat centers and spiritual leaders. He continued in his caption, "Having that understanding helped me frame what I need from the rest of this sabbatical: getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma. For me, this includes retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders. And I can’t wait to honestly share in the process and heal with you all along for the ride through writings, discussions and quirky videos (and maybe an interpretive dance or two)."

He then went on to mention that he has started a GoFundMe campaign and said, "I set up a GoFundMe page (in Bio) in supporting a van purchase, travel expenses and welcome all input on retreats for trauma throughout the country as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers, and how best to highlight and share with you along the way." He also thanked his well-wishers for their support throughout his journey so far.

Earlier this year, Ryan Fischer was shot while walking three of Gaga's French bulldogs in Los Angeles. Assailants jumped out of a vehicle, assaulted Fischer and then took two of Lady Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav with them. The other dog, Asia, managed to escape. Five suspects were arrested in relation to the case after a woman returned the dogs to Gaga safely.

Picture Credits:AP/Siant Rocque-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.