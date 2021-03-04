Lady Gaga's Manhattan Apartment In Stanton Is Up For Rent: Reports

Before she rose to fame, Lady Gaga used to live in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in Stanton. A recent listing in StreetEasy suggested that the singer's apartment is now up for sale. Lady Gaga's Manhattan apartment, located at 176 Stanton Street is available for a rent of $2000 USD per month, suggest reports. The Bad Romance singer used to pay $1,100 USD per month at the apartment, reportedly.

In an interview with Neil Straussman for his book Everyone Loves You When You're Dead, Gaga spoke about her lifestyle pre-fame. She recalled that it petrified her to think about her old apartment which was full of "bugs and roaches on the floor and mirrors with cocaine everywhere". She also said that people living there were careless as they would only "make music and get high".

Here is a video of Lady Gaga's Manhattan apartment

The video shows that Lady Gaga used to live in a studio apartment with an open floor plan. The living room and the kitchen were attached to each other and came furnished with an oven, a refrigerator, a gas stove and a sink. The apartment comes with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Lady Gaga's net worth rose after her 2008 album The Fame became a huge success. Reportedly, she moved to a penthouse apartment in 2013 at 40 Central Park South. The singer paid $22,000 USD per month for her penthouse apartment. Now, she lives on the West Coast in a mansion in Malibu, California. Her Malibu mansion is worth $22.5 million USD.

Lady Gaga loses her two dogs

In other news, the singer was in the news recently as she had received the devastating news of her dogs Koji and Gustavo being abducted by kidnappers. Gaga's dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot at by the kidnappers when he tried to retrieve the dogs. Her third dog, Asia managed to escape as she ran away with Fischer.

Lady Gaga was ready to pay $500,000 USD to whoever had the dogs, no questions asked. The dags have since been found and returned safely to her. Her dog walker, Fischer is also recovering from the traumatic experience. He called it a "close call."

