Lakeith Stanfield After Sharing Alarming Posts Assure Fans About His Health, Says 'I'm Ok'

Fans who were concerned about Knives Out actor Lakeith Stanfield’s health after he posted a series of pictures on Instagram have now been reassured about his well-being by the actor himself. The star received tremendous support by fans on Twitter who got suspicious after looking at pictures that were ‘worrying’ and ‘scary’.

In a now-deleted video, Lakeith Stanfield was seen pouring alcohol into a pill bottle labelled ‘Carrvedilol’, which is used to treat patients with high blood pressure. The posts were shared with captions that indicated Lakeith is dealing with mental health issues and depression. One of his posts, saw him talking about 'fake people' and 'hurting himself'.

"I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care."

In another post, the actor expressed how reality is moving too slow for him and there is no one who he can trust.

"Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy."

He also said, he isn't ready to step outside.

“Outside is crazy imam just say inside from now on.”

someone needa check up on lakeith stanfield fr pic.twitter.com/0b1VHcLXx1 — faiz (@bcztheinternet) August 11, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt brought these posts to the attention of Twitter wherein he described that he has no way to contact Lakeith. Although he tried reaching out to some friends in common, he was unable to contact him. Further on, Patton urged people who knew him to reach out to the actor.

"I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I've reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you."

ALSO READ| Cardi B Lists Reasons To Include Kylie In WAP Video, Says 'not Everything Is About Race'

Lakeith Stanfield’s assure fans

After looking at the concerns of his fans, Lakeith Stanfield a while ago released a statement on Instagram saying he is ‘Ok’. He also apologised to his fans for making them worry. Lakeith thanked everyone for checking in on him and assured that he hasn’t harmed himself in any manner. Even Platform PR, who serve as publicists to the actor, took to Twitter to allayed all the concerns raised by fans.

ALSO READ| Fans File Petition To 'Remove Kylie Jenner' From Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Video

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020

ALSO READ| Cardi B Drops Steamy 'WAP' Music Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Watch

Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020

ALSO READ| Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Kylie Jenner & Thanks Her For Steamy Cameo In 'WAP'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.