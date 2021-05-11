Lakeith Stanfield Issues Apology Over Moderating Anti-Semitic Clubhouse Chat Room

Lakeith Stanfield is “unconditionally” apologetic for participating in an anti-Semitic Clubhouse chat. Lakeith issued this apology in an Instagram post. In the post, Stanfield also clarified his stance on anti-Semitism and said that he does not support it anyway and was chosen to moderate the chat in the chat room but did not take any action when anti-Semitism remarks were made by some of the participants.

Lakeith Stanfield apologizes over anti-Semitic Clubhouse Chat

Recently, Hollywood actor Lakeith Stanfield was accused of taking part in an anti-Semitic conversation. It all started when Lakeith moderated a Clubhouse chat room. The Clubhouse Chat Room was dedicated to the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam since 1978, has been critical of Jews for years. According to Vulture’s report, Farrakhan once in the year 2018 declared, “the powerful Jews” are his enemy. He also blamed the Jewish community for having a huge “grip on the media” and held them responsible for filthy and degenerated behaviour in Hollywood.

As mentioned earlier, Lakeith Stanfield issued an apology for taking part in this Clubhouse discussion. In his Instagram post, Lakeith wrote he entered an online chatroom on Clubhouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. Stanfield revealed that the moment the members of the chat room noticed him, he was made the moderator of the chat. Soon the discussion “took a very negative turn” and some participants made “abhorrent anti-Semitic statements”.

Lakeith Stanfield admitted that the moment these statements were made he should have “either shut down the discussion or removed” himself from it altogether. Next, he clarified that he “condemns hate speech and discriminatory” views of all kind. He then went on to “unconditionally apologize” for what went down in the Clubhouse chat room. In his apology post, Lakeith also mentioned that his presence in the chat room led to giving a platform for hate speech.

Lakeith concluded his apology by saying that he is “not an anti-Semite”. He concluded his post by writing he does not condone any of the beliefs that were discussed in the Clubhouse chat room. Take a look at Lakeith Stanfield’s Instagram apology over the Clubhouse chat room controversy below.

IMAGE: LAKEITH STANFIELD APPRECIATION'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.