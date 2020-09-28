Lala Kent Gives It Back To Scheana Marie; Says 'she Makes Everything About Her'

Lala Kent recently took a dig at Scheana Marie after the latter made a comment on their friendship. Taking to her Instagram story, Lala wrote 5 pointers talking about Scheana Marie and her friendship. Kent started her message by saying, “Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana ‘dragging’ me”.

Lala Kent in her first point cleared the air on the fact mentioned by Scheana that the former wasn’t there for her when she needed her the most. Talking about Scheana Marie’s boyfriend Brock, Kent stated that he said he was working and switched off his phone. The actor added that it was weird how this was glazed over. Lala Kent also mentioned, “This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that makes epic TV. She makes reality TV gold”.

Talking about Scheana Marie claiming that Lala spent her time having dinners with celebrities instead of being with her, the latter made a comment mentioning Marie’s ex-boyfriend John Mayer. Kent wrote, “She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off b****** John Mayor 100 years ago?”. Lala Kent claimed that Scheana has a way of making everything about her. She added that she has accepted this fact about her and found the endearing part of it.

Lala Kent went on to throw some major shade on Scheana Marie as she said, “She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.” In the end, in her last point, Lala Kent revealed that when Scheana told her that she was really upset at Brock and just wanted to go to bed, she didn’t know that Marie wanted her to come over and be with her. Lala Kent took a dig on Scheana as she said that she can’t believe she is giving such a big explanation and time to something that is not even filmed or something she is getting paid for.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Hits Back At A Troll Who Said She Brings 'negativity To Society'

Also Read| Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announces pregnancy with Randall through a podcast

Scheana Marie questions Lala Kent's friendship

Scheana Marie in her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay explained the reason behind her anger towards Lala Kent. She talked about why she was unhappy with Lala's response when she reached out to her during her time of need after the miscarriage. Marie said, "Brock decides to go golfing and I'm, like, literally [having a] full panic attack. I'm like, 'I don't know anyone in Palm Springs and my mom was, like 'Well, why don't you call Lala?' I was like, 'You know what? Actually, yeah, like, this could be a turning point in our friendship. She’ll be here for me at my lowest of low and we’ll get back on track."

Also Read| Lala Kent and Randall Emmett reveal they are expecting their first child together

Scheana added, "It was frustrating because she hears the terror and panic in my voice. I'm literally, like, He's golfing! I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was devastated. She was just like, I don't like that, I don't like that and I was like, Yeah I don't like that either and I don't like being alone so can you please come over? She was just like, Well, um I'm going to dinner." Expressing her disappointment, Marie said, "She literally said to my mom, 'If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I'm 5 minutes away in Palm Springs.' I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let's be real."

Also Read| Scheana Shay talks about being in a ‘throuple’ with John Mayer post his split with Aniston

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.