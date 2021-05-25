Lamar Odom Opens Up On How He's Not On Talking Terms With Ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband and popular NBA star Lamar Odom recently opened up on his current relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In an interaction with Andy Cohen, the athlete revealed that he is not on talking terms with Khloe anymore and he somewhat misses her family as well. The two celebs officially split up in 2016 after having an on-off relationship for a few years. They had tied the knot in 2009 after getting to know each other for few weeks.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s strained relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been one of the most-followed couples of the world as they had a huge fan following for years. In a recent interaction with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, the NBA stars spoke about the rapport he shares with his ex-wife, at the moment. He revealed that they have not been speaking and also took up the responsibility for their divorce.

He said that unfortunately, due to his behavior and a few bad decisions, they do not talk to each other anymore. He also added that he misses her family tremendously and that is genuine for him. He specified that he misses their personalities and spending time with them as he believes it was one of the best times of his adult life.

Lamar Odom also indicated that he looks forward to mending fences with them, one day. He was of the stance that everyone has to live with the decisions that they make and he is hopeful that with time, people will heal and would be able to forgive him.

Khloe Kardashian and her family also helped Lamar Odom when he was going through a rough phase even after Khloe decided to split up. The athlete had suffered a near-fatal overdose and Jenner-Kardashians had extended immense help and support during his recovery. This also brought the ex-couple closer together but the issues could not be fixed, leading to a divorce.

IMAGE: LAMAR ODOM AND KHLOE KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

