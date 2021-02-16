Lana Condor spoke about the final movie in the To All The Boys franchise. The lead actor seemed to be in denial as she claimed she has not fully processed the end of the final film. Lana Condor spoke to Access and expressed her thoughts in the interview. The actor mentioned that she has not fully processed the fact that the series, which had been so close to her, has finally come to an end. During the interview, she also spoke about the possibility of more films in the franchise.

Lana Condor says "I’m so in denial" as 'To All The Boys' franchise comes to an end

Also Read | Remember When Lana Condor And Noah Centineo Fake Dated Each Other?

Lana Condor began the interview by saying that she is in denial and cannot express how delirious she is about the ending. She continued to speak about the show and said that the whole atmosphere around the end of To All The Boys has been bittersweet. She added that she loved the world that was created by the makers of the show and the characters they played on-screen. Speaking further about the show, Lana Condor said that as a young woman trying to find her voice, the show became a formative path in her quest to do so.

Also Read | To All The Boys's Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Pen Emotional Goodbye Letters For Each Other

Lana Condor went on to praise the films by saying that the franchise of To All The Boys impacted her life in a way she could never imagine. She remarked that the film has become a part of her and she feels as if this part is breaking from her. She expressed that she felt sad towards the end of the film. She revealed that during the final wrap up of the film, she was miserable but made peace with herself and accepted the end of To All The Boys.

Also Read | Loved Lara Jean In 'To All The Boys I Have Loved Before'? See List Of Lana Condor's Movies

Next, Lana Condor spoke about the possibility of her reprising her role once again. The actor said she will never say never to reprising the role. Having that said, Lana added that as of now she feels the third installment of To all the boys is the final one. Towards the end of this segment, the actor said that despite knowing that the third installment is the end, she as an actor is really curious to know what would happen to Lara and Peter in their mid to late 20s. Thus the actor expressed her curiosity to watch her character grow in a space that wasn’t explored in the final installment.

Also Read | Does 'To All The Boys' Fame Noah Centineo Have A Girlfriend? Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.