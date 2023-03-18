Lance Reddick To Posthumously Appear In Percy Jackson, The Ballerina And More

Actor Lance Reddick died on March 17 and while his death came as a shocker to many, others are talking about the many unreleased projects the actor has left behind. According to the actor's publicist, Lance died of natural causes. Upon his sudden death, celebrities like James Gunn and Ben Stiller offered their condolences. Many of the actor's films will release posthumously. He was 60.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most publicised of the actor’s unreleased projects. The fourth part of the highly acclaimed John Wick films features Reddick as New York’s Continental Hotel’s concierge, Charon. He will also subsequently appear in The Ballerina, which is a spin-off of John Wick and features Ana de Armas as the lead. He has also recorded all the roles for the project, though the release date remains unannounced by Lionsgate.

He will also appear in Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where the actor will play the role of the Greek god Zeus. Reddick is also slated to appear in the reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, and the biopic on the Former U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm titled Shirley.

The illustrious career of Lance Riddick

Lance Reddick started his career with small roles, including a role in Denzel Washington’s The Siege in 1998, and West Wing in 2000. His breakthrough role ended up being in David Simon’s The Wire, which featured him as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels. The Wire opened up a slew of opportunities for the actor with prominent roles in shows such as Lost, Fringe, Corporate, and The Black List, as well as blockbuster films such as White House Down, John Wick, and Angel Has Fallen.