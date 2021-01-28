Larry King's Wife Reveals Host's Last Words To Her From The Hospital

Larry King passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 and was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony. His estranged wife opened up to a media portal and recalled her last conversation with King in the hospital. She even talked about Larry King’s funeral and how everyone wore suspenders in his honour.

Larry King's wife reveals their last conversation together

Larry King’s wife, Shawn King spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that her husband’s last words to her were, “I love you”. Reportedly, the two were able to do Facetime in the hospital where he was being treated for COVID 19 and other unrelated infection. Shawn told the media portal that though it was hard for Larry to talk, but he wanted to make sure that she heard him say, “I love you, Take care of the boys”.

Larry King's funeral

Shawn also told the media portal that Larry was laid to rest in Los Angeles in an intimate ceremony. Larry King's death had shaken a number of his fans and family. Reportedly, in the honor of the late talk show host, everyone at the funeral wore King’s signature suspenders.

Larry King's children

Larry King and Shawn King got married in the year 1997. The two had two sons together, Cannon, 20 and Chance, 21. The family of Larry King shared a note on social media which read, “We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.' He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.

The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation".

Image credits: Larry King & Shawn King Instagram

