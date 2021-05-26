'Last Night In Soho' Trailer Teases Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy In Horror Thriller

Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead roles as Eloise and Sandy, respectively. Directed by Edgar Wright, it is an upcoming psychological horror film. The much-anticipated project has been on halt for quite a long time and has excited the fans again with its first footage a few days ago. Now, the makers have released the first full-length teaser trailer

Last Night in Soho teaser trailer out

Focus Features has shared the official Last Night in Soho teaser trailer giving a glimpse at the movie. It starts with Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a lonely girl who does not gel up much with her friends. But as she sleeps, she is taken back in time to the 1960s London. She walks up in a theatre where she is treated with respect, however, as looks into the mirror Eloise is not herself. She becomes a young singer, Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Eloise wakes up in terror.

The aspiring fashion designer begins to draw Sandy in her work. In the past, she falls in love with a guy and whatever is happening in the dream is leaving a mark in the reality. The fun video soon takes a horror turn as Eloise sees a dead man. The background becomes cryptic as Eloise is being chased by a killer or a ghost. It ends with Eloise facing unknown supernatural powers. Last Night in Soho release date is set for October this year in theatres. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Last Night in Soho poster

I've been dreaming of this film for a while, but soon will be the time for it to haunt you too. I'll see you in the dark of the cinema this October for #LastNightInSoho. pic.twitter.com/nJuPXScjbJ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 25, 2021

Last Night in Soho cast includes Matt Smith (The Crown), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Terence Stamp (Billy Budd), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Margaret Nolan (Goldfinger) and others. The movie marks the final performances of Rigg and Nolan, who passed away in September and October 2020, respectively. It marks acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Wright's first outing in the horror-thriller genre.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LAST NIGHT IN SOHO TEASER TRAILER

