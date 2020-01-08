Latest Romantic Dramas Of 2019: A Recap Of Box Office Successes

The perfect kind of love with a happily ever after might not exist in real life. But after watching clichéd romantic movies, one couldn't be faulted for feeling the need to have a love story like the ones showcased on screen. 2019 has had many such romantic movies that will melt your heart and we have picked the best ones for you to recap the year.

Read Hollywood Rom-com Movies Which Should Be On Your Binge-list This Weekend

5 romantic movies of 2019

Five Feet Apart

Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart was the story of a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital, for their treatment and fall in love. What keeps them apart is their disease which demands they must avoid close physical contact in order to live. The movie received an appreciation at the Box Office and did fairly well.

Read Hollywood Thrillers That Released In 2019 You Should Watch Before The Year Ends

After

After, was a romantic film released in early 2019 which was based on the novel written by Anna Todd. The film stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin and the story is about a young woman falling in love with a man who has a dark secret and progresses on how the two embark on a rocky relationship. This film was a blockbuster at the Box Office and collected as an estimated amount of ₹69 crore.

Isn’t it Romantic

Starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic is a film about a young woman who is disenchanted with love and mystically finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. She falls in love with a hot man and only when she starts believing in things her life switches back to normal.

Read Hollywood Movies On Reincarnation That Will Keep You On The Edge Of The Seat

Last Christmas

Last Christmas is a romantic drama film starring Madison Ingoldsby and Emma Thompson. It’s the story about Kate a young woman who works as an elf around Christmas. However, her life takes a u-turn when she meets Tom and her life changes completely. Last Christmas crossed over $100 million worldwide becoming a blockbuster.

Falling Inn Love

Gabriella wins a rustic inn in NewZealand through a contest and her life changes when a hot-shot contractor shows up to help her fix it. Starring Christina Milan and Adam Demos, Falling Inn Love is a perfect light-hearted romantic movie perfect for binge-watching.

Read DC Movies' Major Things Of 2019 Which You Must Be Aware Of If You Are A Fan Of DCU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.