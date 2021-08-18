Laura Osnes EXPLAINS Why She Quit Show That Required COVID-19 Vaccination Proof

Laura Osnes is best known for her stellar performance on the Broadway stage. As the actor was recently slammed for allegedly refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination and being fired from a show, she penned down an explanatory note and shut down the rumours. She even stated how it was important for her to clarify what actually happened.

Laura Osnes clarifies her side

Laura Osnes recently took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement in which she provided clarification to the rumours doing rounds. In her statement, she mentioned how she took the weekend to gather her thoughts and formulate a response to the Page Six article that was released last Thursday. She further stated how their headline accused her of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated and added how it reported erroneous allegations that generated ‘a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments.’ Furthermore, she added that it was important for her to clarify what actually happened.

Laura Osnes went on to explain that she had accepted an invitation to perform in a one-night benefit concert at East Hampton’s Guild Hall. “A month ago, I was informed that protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate. I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine.” Clarifying it further, she wrote, “It is also important to clarify that none of my fellow performers ever “pressed me on the matter” before I withdrew. It was a drama-free and discrete transition.”

Addressing what the website wrote about her, she stated that “Page Six wrote that Guild Hall representatives claimed, “performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination OR a recent negative Covid test result.” the Broadway actor then revealed how this negative test option was never extended to her as she would have tested in a heartbeat.

Laura then announced an update on her current vaccination status and wrote, “First, it is a legal right of all Americans to have their medical privacy protected. Mine has now been broadcast with an attitude of shame and demonization.” Adding to it, she stated, “Secondly, I believe individuals have the right to do the research, consult a doctor, and come to their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to get any injection.”

“I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future. There is much that is still unknown,” she added. She even wrote about how she was serious when it came to the safety of her colleagues and audience members as the virus had negatively impacted the lives of so many people.

While signing off, she stated that every soul was entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized. “My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time,” she concluded.

IMAGE: AP

