Lauren Daigle Sets The Voice Stage On Fire; Performs Her Latest Song 'Hold On To Me'

Lauren Daigle, who is known for creating contemporary Christian music, recently became a part of The Voice season finale episode. Through her performance on The Voice, she also made her television debut and sang her latest song.

Lauren Daigle performs 'Hold On To Me' on The Voice

The Voice recently took to their Twitter handle and shared a video clip of Lauren Daigle making her television debut by performing her latest song Hold On To Me on The Voice finale episode. She can be seen wearing a stunning pair of pants along with a coat having a red belt tied around. As she performed her latest melodious song, all the audience members along with The Voice judges were seen cheering for her. In the caption, it was stated that ‘Lauren Daigle never fails to inspire’ people and added that she performed at The Voice finale.

There were many fans who took to Twitter and reacted to her The Voice performance. Many of them stated that Lauren Daigle was taking them to church with her song Hold On To Me while many others mentioned that her performance was one of the best they had seen so far. Many of them also added that it was an ‘epic’ and ‘fantastic’ performance while others shared that Lauren’s performance was always good. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Lauren Daigle’s performance from The Voice finale episode.

Epic performance from🤩⭐️ @Lauren_Daigle — Venickson Arando Pro (@ArandoPro) May 26, 2021

Lauren Daigle was taking me to Church with Her performance singing ''Hold On To Me'' During The finale of #TheVoice Tonight!!! 👏👏👏👏 — Jillian Balcazar (@BalcazarJillian) May 26, 2021

Always so good!! 👏🙌😫🙌👏❤️ Love that song! — angie hales aka D.D. (@ddnJesus) May 26, 2021





Lauren Daigle’s latest

Lauren Daigle recently released her music video Hold On To Me that has received over 3.9 million views online and is receiving immense love from the viewers too. She released this video this year and stated that ‘each room within this video is actually connected to different charities and causes’ and stated how excited she was to be raising funds over the next several months. She further mentioned that all proceeds from this fundraiser would be divided evenly among the organizations to aid in their incredible work.

Some of the other Lauren Daigle’s latest songs include Look Up Child, Rescue, Still Rolling Stones, The Christmas Song, You Say, Jingle Bells, Winter Wonderland, Back To God and many more such songs.

