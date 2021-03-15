Laurence Fishburne And Michelle Yeoh To Star In 'The School For Good And Evil'

Netflix has been bringing several films to its audience that have been adapted from some of the top best-selling books. The School For Good and Evil is one such upcoming film, that has been adapted by the book with the same title, written by American author Soman Chainani. While the makers have already added a few experienced actors to the cast, two new additions have been made to it. It has been revealed that versatile actors Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh have also joined the cast list of this film.

Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh join The School For Good and Evil

The story of The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, who attend a school where students are taught to be fairytale heroes and villains. This movie is thus speculated to be a fantasy movie with various characters. The news has emerged that both Laurence and Michelle will be seen playing some of the major characters of this film, as revealed by PTI. While the nature of their roles and further details about their involvement has been kept behind a curtain, this news would be exciting enough for their fans.

Interestingly, both the actors have plenty of experience working in fantasy films in their respective careers. This may likely be one of the reasons behind their selection. While Laurence gained massive popularity with his portrayal of Morpheus in The Matrix film series, Michelle has her own list of fantasy films to boast of. Some of these include The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and others.

Laurence Fishburne is regarded as one of the star actors of Hollywood, with several memorable performances under his belt. Apart from The Matrix films, some of his most popular movies include Mission: Impossible III, John Wick: Chapter 2 and its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp and many more. On the other hand, Michelle Yeoh has worked in hit films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Babylon A.D. and others. She is all set to star in the sequels of Avatar, directed by James Cameron.