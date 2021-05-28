Laverne Cox Birthday Quiz: Lesser known facts about the 'Orange is the New Black' star

Laverne Cox is one of the well-known American actors who became the first transgender person to be nominated for the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award. She has appeared in a variety of shows and movies and has managed to bag several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performances. She also became the first transgender person to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Take the following Lauren Cox’s birthday quiz and see whether you know these lesser-known facts about the actor.

Lauren Cox’s birthday quiz

1. Laverne Cox was born to a single mother and grandmother. She also has an identical twin brother who is now a popular artist. What’s his name?

a. M Lamar

b. John Lopez

c. Frank Sinatra

d. Chris Brown

2. The actor tried to commit suicide at an early age when she began developing feelings for her male classmate and was bullied for numerous years for not behaving ‘properly’. How old was she when she attempted suicide?

a. 14

b. 12

c. 11

d. 10

3. She was awarded this prestigious honour from The New School in 2016 for her progressive work in the field of gender equality.

a. Woman of the Year

b. Honorary Doctorate

c. World's Most Beautiful Women

d. Courage Award

4. Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Guess the year.

a. 2010

b. 2014

c. 2015

d. 2018

5. Her role in this Netflix series gave her a solid platform to openly speak on transgender rights.

a. TRANSform Me

b. Orange Is the New Black

c. Faking It

d. Doubt

6. Lauren Cox studied at Marymount Manhattan College in New York where she switched from dancing to acting. Which dance form course was she enrolled in?

a. Classical Ballet

b. Salsa

c. Tango

d. Hip Hop

7. Which TV series made Lauren the first African-American transgender person to produce and star in her own TV show?

a. Law & Order

b. TRANSform Me

c. Bored to Death

d. The Mindy Project

8. In 2017, Cox was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for which show?

a. I Want to Work for Diddy

b. Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

c. A Black Lady Sketch Show

d. Orange Is The New Black

9. Cox essayed the role of a transgender attorney in a series in 2017 that was pulled off after two episodes due to low viewership. Name the TV series.

a. Doubt

b. Weird City

c. The Blacklist

d. I Want to Work for Diddy

10. Laverne Cox was the winner of a Daytime Emmy Award in Outstanding Special Class Special in 2015 as Executive Producer to this first trans documentary to win this award.

a. Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word

b. Freak Show

c. Promising Young Woman

d. Grand Street



Answers-

1-a

2-c

3-b

4-c

5-b

6-a

7-b

8-d

9-a

10-a

