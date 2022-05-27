Laverne Cox Honoured With 1st Trans-Barbie; Wants 'kids Of All Gender Identities To Dream'

Orange Is the New Black actor and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox was honoured with the first-ever trans-Barbie Doll by Mattel, the American toy company that owns Barbie. The Emmy-award winning actor received an early present as she celebrates her 50th birthday on May 27, 2022.

Talking about the significance of receiving a trans Barbie doll inspired by her, the actor candidly opened up about her childhood when she was not allowed to play with the dolls. Later in life, the actor brought herself a Barbie doll to heal her inner child from the traumas that she had to go through.

To honour her profound work to raise awareness on issues concerned with the LGBT community and to advocate their rights, Mattle honoured her with a Barbie doll of her likeness. In an interview with People, the actor revealed that her mother would refuse to let her play with dolls as a kid because she was assigned male at birth. However, the actor decided to give her inner child another chance.

''When I was in my 30s, I was in therapy and telling my therapist that I was denied the opportunity to play with Barbie dolls. And my therapist said, 'It's never too late to have a happy childhood, and what you should do for your inner child is go out and buy yourself a Barbie doll.'" she told the outlet. She revealed that her mother started sending her Barbie dolls on every birthday and that became a symbol of healing for her.

In an interview with BBC, Laverne Cox talked about having a trans Barbie doll by saying, ''It's incredibly meaningful for me to have my Barbie doll for so many reasons. I hope that kids of all gender identities can look at this Barbie and dream." She expounded on her statement by telling, ''The space of play, playing with dolls, the space of creating worlds with dolls is that space of dreaming. And now kids get to dream with a Laverne Cox Barbie, the first transgender Barbie — that is a beautiful space of dreaming and possibility,'' the actor concluded.

