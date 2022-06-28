'Law & Order' Fame Mary Mara Passes Away At The Age Of 61 In Apparent Drowning

American TV and film actor Mary Mara who rose to fame from her recurring roles in ER and Law & Order has recently passed away at the age of 61. Reportedly, the actor died due to apparent drowning in Cape Vincent on Sunday. The news of Mary's sudden demise came as a big shock for her fans as well as her family members.

'Law & Order' Actor Mary Mara dead

As per the reports of Page Six, in one of the reports published on Monday, the New York State Police revealed that Mary was found by various officers at around 8:10 a.m. local time on Sunday near St. Lawrence river in the town of Cape Vincent where she lived with her sister Martha.

According to the officials, Mary possibly died due to drowning while swimming and there are no signs of foul play found in the case. However, her body is being taken to Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will still be performed to find the exact cause behind the actor's death.

In an interaction with the portal, Mara’s manager Craig Dorfman mourned her demise and said, "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met." He continued, "I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

More about Mary Mara

Mary Mara was born and raised in Syracuse, New York. She was survived by stepdaughter Katie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew Christopher Dailey. The veteran star began her career in 1989 with the television movie The Preppie Murder and since then there was no looking back and went on doing several projects like Nash Bridges, ER, Criminal Minds, The West Wing, Shameless, Lost, and many others.

Image: Instagram@nerdinformants