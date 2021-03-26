Lea Michele Explains Why She Felt Very Scared During Her Pregnancy

Actor Lea Michele who recently gave birth to her son Ever in August 2020, has started revealing details about her pregnancy. Lea Michele is trying to give full attention to her baby and now she rarely makes an appearance at public places or events. In a recent Instagram live video with Katherine Schwearzenneggar, Lea talked about the experience of her "very scary" pregnancy.

Lea Michele explains her scary account of pregnancy

Lea Michele joined on Instagram live session of Katherine Schwarzenegger called Before, During & After Motherhood in which she revealed details about the experience of pregnancy. Lea said that she had a very intense and very scary pregnancy. The actor added that she hasn't shared her experience with anyone as she thinks after being a mother she has started getting a fear of not sounding perfect because of which she hides her experiences. According to a report by E! News, Lea's journey to motherhood got complicated because she has polycystic ovary syndrome which nearly made her give up on the thought of having a baby.

According to the report, Lea said that because of her condition she started feeling as if it wasn't the right time to have a baby. She added that it was her biggest fear that she might never be able to become a mother although she wanted to become one more than anything in the world. On being asked about how she managed to work on several shows even after being pregnant with such a condition, the actor added that no one at work knew what she was going through and nobody knew how she was taking hormones and recovering from several surgeries.

Lea unexpectedly found out about her pregnancy in December 2019. She was going to perform at a stage in New York while she started heavily bleeding before her performance. Lea even shared an account of one night when she started bleeding so much that she was rushed to a hospital. More to the point, the actor added that she did announce her pregnancy but she was uncertain if it would last or not.

Lea then talked about the experience of giving birth and said that she wanted to have a vaginal birth but her condition refrained her from doing so. She said that she finally gave birth to Ever through C-section and requested the doctors to hold the baby right after the process. Towards the end, the actor talked about the problems of social media. She added that she wanted to reveal her pregnancy to everyone but as she was uncertain that it would last, she didn't share the details about her pregnancy which made her very vulnerable and upset. In the end, she gushed and said that her son is a fighter.

Source: Lea Michele's Instagram