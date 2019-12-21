Lea Michele Reveals How She Felt About Linday Lohan Throwing Shade On Her

During the Hollywood Bowl, Lea Michele performed in an immersive Live-to-Film Concert, where she played the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid. After Lea was announced to play the role of Ariel, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram and commented on the post that shared the news, simply writing, "Huh?" Many fans assumed that Lindsay was throwing shade at Lea Michele due to the fact that she had previously stated that she would love to play a role in The Little Mermaid. However, Lea Michele recently featured on Watch What Happens Live, where she cleared up any misconceptions that the fans had.

During the December 9, 2019, episode of Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked Lea Michele how she felt about Lindsay Lohan's comment. Lea responded by saying that she did see Linday's comment and found it very interesting. The host of the show, Andy Cohen, then asked Lea what she was talking about as he was unaware of what went down.

Lea Michele then told him that when she was announced as the one who was going to play Ariel on The Little Mermaid, Lindsay Lohan commented on the post that shared this news. She mentioned how Linday just wrote something like, "what?" On the post's comment section and how many thought that she was throwing shade. However, Lea did not take it in a negative way and instead felt honoured. Andy was surprised and asked her if she felt honoured to be shaded by Lindsay Lohan.

Lea Michele replied by saying that she indeed did, and found it to be classic. She said that she was done with the whole thing and it was just a matter of the Hollywood Bowl. She then said that it was great and that she was down with it, implying that there was no bad blood between her and Lindsay Lohan.

