Leah Messer Replies To Fan Who Said She Owes An Apology To Corey; Says She Deserves One

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer recently responded to one of the fans' comments as they expressed how Leah owes an apology to Corey Simms. This did not sit well with Leah and said that Corey could not create a safe place for her and thus he is the one who owes an apology. Read further ahead and know more about the incident.

Leah Messer replies to fan who said she owes an apology to Corey

In the recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah was seen having a conversation with Corey and expressed that she wished he and his wife Miranda were more supportive of her at the time when she suffered from her drug addiction problems. Leah said that she was terrified to admit what she was going through to Corey as he had threatened to take her daughters away earlier on multiple occasions. Messer said that when she reflects back on that time, she wishes that her, Corey and Miranda would have communicated better.

Corey Simms mentioned how they had tried to be supportive of Leah at first but eventually, the situation got frustrating for him and Miranda. However, he agreed that the three could have communicated better during those times, further adding that he was happy with the way they are co-parenting right now.

Post the episode, a fan took to Instagram and expressed in a comment that Leah owes an apology to Corey for the way she demonized him and portrayed him in a negative light on the show, while he was only trying to protect his daughters.

This did not sit well with Leah, as she responded to the comment in an elaborate reply. She mentioned how Corey owes her an apology instead as she was going through addiction and along with that had the fear of losing everything she has, which was really hard for her. Messer added that she needed a safe place at the time to confide in, and things would have been a lot better if Corey made that happen.

