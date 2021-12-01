'Leap Year' To 'Pearl Habour', Hollywood Movies That Were Inspired By Bollywood Films

Over the years, several Bollywood movies have used Hollywood films as their source material. But, sometimes the Hollywood filmmakers get their inspiration from Bollywood movies like A Common Man starring Ben Kingsley is an official remake of Neeraj Pandey's movie A Wednesday starring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. While the movies in the list might not be an exact copy of the Bollywood movies, but the plots have similarities.

1. Jab We Met- Leap Year

The 2010 film Leap Year starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode follows the story of a headstrong woman who travels to Ireland to ask her boyfriend to accept her wedding proposal. Her plans are interrupted by a series of events and are further complicated when she hires an Irish innkeeper to take her to her boyfriend in Dublin. The plot of the movie is very similar to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starter Jab We Met that was released in 2007.

The makers of the Leap Year movie have time and again denied that the movie was inspired by Jab We Met but the plot of both movies share similarities.

2. A Wednesday-A Common Man

A Wednesday! is a 2008 thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Though a work of fiction, the script was inspired by the July 11, 2006, Mumbai train bombings. In fact, the incidents that followed the bombings were used as details in the plot. The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The movie garnered critical acclaim and was a sleeper hit at the box office. The movie was officially remade by Sri Lankan filmmaker Chandran Rutnam as A Common Man with Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross in the leading roles.

3. Hitch - Chhoti Si Baat

David Dhawan's film Partner was criticized for being a blatant copy of the Hollywood movie Hitch starring Will Smith in the lead role. But in fact, Hitch, itself was inspired by the Bollywood movie Chhoti Si Baat that was released back in 1976. The plot of both movies follows the story of a man who falls in love with a woman but lacks the confidence to woo her. He then enlists professional help from another man who helps him woo the girl he loves.

4. Pearl Harbour- Sangham

Pearl Harbour starring Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett was set against the backdrop of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but it was criticised for having a misleading name as it was more of a romantic movie than the real incident. The plot of the movie was very similar to the Bollywood movie Sangam. The plots of both the movies follow the story of a triangle between two best friends and a girl and how one of the friend's sacrifices his love. The only difference between the two movies was that Sangam had only one friend as a pilot whereas its Hollywood counterpart had both.

