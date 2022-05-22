South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae became a household name after essaying the lead role of Seong Gi-hun in the popular Netflix South Korean survival drama Squid Game. After impressing the fans with his impeccable acting skills, Lee tried his hands on direction with 'Hunt'.

Lee Jung-jae's Korean directorial debut Hunt recently premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The film was welcomed at Cannes 2022 with thunderous applause and a standing ovation by the audience. Several glimpses of the same are doing rounds on social media. Take a look at it here.

Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut Hunt gets a standing ovation at Cannes 2022

After winning several accolades for his praiseworthy performance in Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae made his way to Cannes 2022 for the premiere of his directorial project Hunt. Lee not only directed Hunt but he also starred as the lead along with Jung Woo-Sung. The film marks his first directorial venture in three decades.

Hunt premiered at Cannes 2022, in the non-competition Midnight Screening section. Lee Jung-jae's directorial project got a standing ovation from the audience as they cheered during the film's premiere at the global event.

The Korean SQUID GAME star Lee Jung-jae arrives inside the Palais for the world premiere of his feature directorial debut in which he also stars, HUNT… what a year this guy is having! pic.twitter.com/jyETXa4kKI — Scott Feinberg @ Cannes (@ScottFeinberg) May 19, 2022

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae opens up on his directorial debut Hunt

As per the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Jung-jae recalled the time when he read the script of Hunt and revealed how inspired he was while adding how he liked the concept of the story as well. He said, “I began with an initial draft of a scenario written by another writer. I was really inspired when I first read it and I liked the concept of the story a lot. I thought if we could develop it further, we could turn it into a really interesting film,” he stated. The film revolves around two agents from the Agency for National Security Planning, who try to find a North Korean spy while encountering some dark truths about their country.

