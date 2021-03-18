Lee Min-ho Leaves Fans Gushing As He Waves At Them From 'Pachinko' Shooting Location

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada as he is shooting his upcoming project Pachinko. Now, a video of the actor from the sets has been making rounds on the internet. Outside the shooting spot, fans of the actor gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor, Lee Min-ho.

In the video that was shared by a fan account, the actor was seen wearing an all-white outfit beneath a black trench coat. The actor made his way into the Britannia Shipyards but before he made his way in, Lee Min-ho waved at the fans waiting for him and was all smiles.

The actor was seen wearing a face mask and giving a brief glance to the fans before being led to the location and shielded by large umbrellas. The fan page also wrote, “One of the million reasons why we love you @actorleeminho ♥ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop gushing. Some of the users gushed on how cute he looks, while some could not stop watching the video on repeat. One of the users wrote, “Aww. This is so cute”. Another one wrote, “such a beautiful thing to watch”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few more comments below.

Pachinko cast, plot and more

Lee Min Ho was recently featured in GQ Korea, and while speaking with the magazine, he discussed his upcoming show Pachinko on Apple TV+. He then went on to discuss his part in the show and the character he'll be portraying. The character Hansu will be played by Lee Min Ho. The show is based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, which follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they travel through Japan, Korea, and the United States. Hansu, played by Lee Min Ho, is a Korean man who is adopted by a wealthy family. The family has decided to remain in Japan. Hansu later develops feelings for a woman named Sunja. Kim Min Ha will play the role of Sunja in the film.

The actor Lee Min-ho was last seen in the much-acclaimed film titled The King: Eternal Monarch, alongside Kim Go-eun in lead roles. He thereafter launched his own YouTube channel where he has been treating fans with several videos and also collaborated with actor Lee Seung-gi.

