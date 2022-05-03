Legendary Actor Billy Connolly To Receive BAFTA Fellowship; Says 'I Am Deeply Honoured'

Iconic Scottish actor and comedian Billy Connolly will receive the highest honour of BAFTA, the BAFTA fellowship award for his exemplary contributions to the world of television and cinema.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, Emma Baehr hailed the legendary star as a 'natural treasure' who is 'adored' by fans all across the globe. The Mrs Brown star has also reacted to receiving the BAFTA Fellowship award, calling it a 'deep honour'.

'I am deeply honoured': Billy Connolly

Travelling down the memory lane, the star couldn't recall the number of TV shows and movies that he has been associated with. However, looking back his career is nothing less than a joyride for him. Billy Connolly said, "I am deeply honoured. 50 films and… I can’t remember how many TV shows, as well as my stage comedy, added up to something that’s a joy to look back on".

In the statement, Connolly also revealed that he had no idea about the existence of Fellowship, but he feels extremely happy and loved to be recognised by the BAFTA. He concluded, “A lovely thing. I have no regrets at all. I had no idea the Fellowship existed, but I’m told it’s a big deal! It’s lovely to be recognized and to become a jolly good fellow".

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Connolly will be awarded the accolade at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards that are set to take place on Sunday, May 8. However, reportedly the iconic comedian will not be able to attend the ceremony in person. If the report is to be believed, Billy Conolly has recorded an acceptance message that will be played at the prestigious award function. This isn't the first time when Billy Connolly will receive a BAFTA award, previously he has earned the accolade in the BAFTA Scotland Entertainment, Outstanding Contribution to Television and Film, and Best Actor categories. The actor has also appeared in several hit movies including Indecent Proposal, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, and more.

Image: AP