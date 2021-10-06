Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Wants To Fight The Paul Brothers For $100 Million Bucks?

Touted as the most prominent figure in boxing history, veteran boxer Mike Tyson has shown keen interest to go against the popular Youtuber-turned-boxer brothers Jake and Logan Paul in the ring. Competing professionally from 1985 to 2005, the legendary boxer earned the titles of 'Iron Mike' and 'Kid Dynamite' and is considered the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time due to his aggressive gameplay. Following his revelation, fans are now excited to see if the Paul Brothers decide to take up the offer.

Mike Tyson says he would fight the Paul Brothers

During his appearance on the Hotboxin podcast hosted by Freddie Gibbs, the topic about Mike Tyson fighting famous people arose. Following the discussion, the host asked the 55-year-old veteran boxer whether he would fight either of the Paul Brothers. Tyson appeared enthusiastic while answering as he assertively stated, ''Hell yeah. That would be a lot of money That’s the money fight. Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.''

It is important to note that the legendary boxer had previously refused to entertain a match with Logan or Jake Paul, however, he quickly changed his mind after watching Logan Paul stand his own against Floyd “Money” Mayweather in June this year. The match was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Citing the reason behind his decision, Mike Tyson continued, ''For $100 million bucks, they’d do anything. They don’t care about getting beat up.''

Earlier, the 26-year-old Logan Paul showed interest in facing the legendary boxer in the ring during one of the episodes of his Impaulsive podcast. He revealed that his lawyer was against the idea as the Youtuber would not stand a chance against the veteran boxer. Logan Paul stated, ''My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.''

Fans' reaction to a possible Mike Tyson VS Paul Brothers fight

As soon as the news broke out, fans rushed to their social media handle to react to it. While some believed it would be an interesting match to witness, many were confident about who would come out as the victor. One fan wrote, ''If mike loses I’m moving to Africa and starting over.'' while another wrote, ''I wasn't feeling the last few bouts but now this is getting quite interesting!!!''

Jake Paul takes prime Mike Tyson out in 6 rounds https://t.co/Fcg2kLCNbC — Klaud (@Klaaud45) September 27, 2021

Mike Tyson said he wanna fight Jake Paul. Please let it happen. — Agave Blame (@blame_two) October 6, 2021

Image: AP/instagram/@jakepaul