Lego Group Says 'Everyone Is Awesome' With A New Set In Celebration Of The Pride Month

The Pride Month will soon kick off from June 1 this year and just in time for the same, Lego has announced the release of a special set in celebration of Pride Month and the LGBTQIA+ community. The set is called "Everyone is Awesome", which is a reference to the Oscar-nominated song Everything is Awesome from 2014 The Lego Movie, and it will be released on June 1, 2021.

Lego says "Everyone is Awesome" with their new set

For the very first time, Lego has introduced a set that represents the diversity of their fanbase. Lego's "Everyone is Awesome" set includes 346 colourful pieces including 11 figurines that pay homage to the LGBTQIA+ community all over the world. The set boasts of 11 colours, including the colours of the LGBT flag. The set is simple and eye-catching and the makers hope that people all over the world will like and appreciate it.

According to Lego's official website, Lego's Vice President of Design, Matthew Ashton further spoke about their idea behind releasing the set. They wanted to include everybody no matter their age or gender or orientation. The struggles in the past few years made them think that all of us could show "a little more empathy, love and acceptance for other people". Ashton also shared a story about how the set came into being. He had a similar set on his desk, and when they began brainstorming for the ideas, he presented them with the same.

Ashton, who himself is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, said that the set is not just for the community but also for all the allies of the community. He also added that with this set, they aim to show support and love for anyone who needs it. Speaking about the colours used in the set, he said that they added brown and black to further show the broad diversity in the community, and the pale blue, white and pink colours were added to show support to the trans community as well. The purple drag queen is a clear nod to the "fabulous side of the LGBTQIA+ Community". Through this set, the Lego Group aims to send a signal to everyone that they want to embrace all of them and that everyone has "the right to be accepted, to be love and to be creative".

(Image: Lego's Instagram)

