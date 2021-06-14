Leigh-Anne Pinnock On Her Pregnancy Journey: "It's The Hardest Thing I Have EVER Done"

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to her Instagram handle yesterday on June 13, to open up about how she has been dealing with her pregnancy. In a candid Instagram post, the songstress revealed how she'd been struggling with swollen hands and feet. She also wrote about how pregnancy is the "hardest thing" she's ever done.

She shared the post appreciating her body and it's tolerance despite the pain she's gone through due to pregnancy. She wrote, "Time to give my body some credit... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks. Swollen hands and feet bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix". However, she then went on to talk about how the future looked bright regardless.

She then wrote about how far she had come and how grateful she was saying, "but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing". Pinnock is expecting her first child with her fiance, Andre Gray. Take a look at Leigh-Anne Pinnock's post below -

More about Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancy

This isn't the first time Leigh-Anne has opened up about the highs and lows of pregnancy. Just last month, the singer shared a photo of herself in a yellow bikini. In the caption, she talked about her pregnancy struggles but also the miracle that was birth, saying, "Hormones racing and feet are swollen but counting my blessings every day for the miracle growing inside me".

Leigh-Anne and fiance Andre Gray announced their pregnancy with an adorable shoot on Instagram on Tuesday, May 4. In the caption for her photoshoot, Pinnock wrote, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you". Take a look at Leigh-Anne Pinnock's post featuring Gray, below -

Just last week, Leigh-Anne shared another photo of her very pregnant self in a bikini. She wore a pinkish red and white bikini and could be seen looking at her enormous baby bump in the photo, with glee. She shared the photo with the caption, "We get to meet you soon..". Take a look at the post below -

Image - Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.