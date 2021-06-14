Leigh-Anne Pinnock On Her Pregnancy Struggles: 'Hardest Thing I Have Ever Done'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has recently shared her experience of her first pregnancy. The artist posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle where she has more than six million followers. In it, she is looking at her belly with a wide smile on her face. Pinnock stated that the post is to give some credit to her body. She called pregnancy "the hardest thing" she has ever done, and wrote about the struggles she faced in these past few weeks.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock mentioned that her hands and feet were swollen, with her ribs being bruised. She then compared it to adding a whole heap of hormones to her mix of emotions. She also noted that while she's struggling with her experience, she also thinks about what is actually going on inside her belly and it blows her mind as she is creating a new life. Pinnock asserted that she is "so proud" of how far she has come and is "so grateful" for this blessing. Check out her post below.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's post about her pregnancy struggles

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancy post caught much attention. Many left red heart, fire, and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Others called the artist, "glowing," "beautiful," and more as they praised her. Take a look at a few replies on her picture.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock started dating professional footballer, Andre Gray, in 2016. The couple got engaged in May 2020, on their four-year anniversary. In May 2021, Pinnock announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She has shared a few pictures showing her baby bump. Take a look at them.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a member of the British girl group Little Mix. It also consists of Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards, with Jesy Nelson being a former part of it after her departure in 2020. The team was formed in 2011 on the eighth series of The X Factor, and they went on to become the first group to win the competition. Their songs include Change Your Life, Wings, One I've Been Missing, Break Up Song, and more. They are among the best-selling girl groups of all time.

IMAGE: LEIGH-ANNE PINNOCK INSTAGRAM

