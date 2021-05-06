Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sheds Light On Her Pregnancy News; Says She Is Still In Shock

American singer and Little Mix member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently opened up on her pregnancy news and how she has been feeling about the whole experience. In a conversation with Nick Grimshaw, the singer revealed that she has been on cloud nine and feels it is the most incredible thing ever. She also spoke highly of her fiancé Andre Gray, calling him her backbone and stressing on how inspiring he has been.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opens up on pregnancy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently announced her pregnancy through a set of Instagram pictures and fans have been quite elated about the revelation. The singer recently spoke to Nick Grimshaw on a BBC Radio 1 show and highlighted how delighted she is, about having a baby. She stated that she has been finding it hard to believe and is still in shock. It is the most incredible thing, according to her, and hence she has been on cloud nine about it. She also added that the experience is simply “mad”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had posted the update on her social media handle through a set of stunning pictures, also featuring her footballer fiancé Andre Gray. In the photographs shared, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump while being dressed in a stunning green co-ord set. The satin outfit came with a strapless bikini-style top and a simple drape which allowed the baby bump to stand out effortlessly. She had also worn her hair up while keeping the makeup nude and simple.

Andre Gray is also spotted in one of the pictures as he is seen going shirtless with a set of black demins. He is seen standing right behind Leigh-Anne Pinnock while one of his arms is resting on her baby bump. They are both seen smiling brightly for the camera as they are delighted to announce their pregnancy. Through the caption for the post, Leigh-Anne Pinnock mentioned that this was how their dream came true. Have a look at the post on Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Instagram here.

According to a report by Times Herald, Leigh-Anne Pinnock also threw some light on the revelation pictures and how she came up with the concept. She stated that it had to be extra since it was associated with her. She was also clear about having the colour green in the picture.

IMAGE: LEIGH-ANNE PINNOCK INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.