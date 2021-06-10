Leighton Meester Marks Return To Movies With Netflix's 'The Weekend Away'

Actor Leighton Meester is set to make a comeback to movies after a break. The Gossip Girl actor is set to feature in Netflix’s twisty thriller The Weekend Away, an adaptation of the novel by Sarah Alderson. The film will mark Leighton Meester's return to movies after starring in the 2019 crime drama Semper Fi. The news comes as a relief for many Leighton Meester fans who have been patiently waiting for her to return to films.

The Weekend Away

The psychological thriller based on the novel, takes place amid a weekend getaway to Croatia. Things go sideways as a woman is accused of killing her best friend and amidst her attempts to clear her name, she unearths a painful secret. According to reports, Meester will be joined by actors Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri and Luke Norris. The film featuring the actor in the lead role will be directed by Australian filmmaker, Kim Farrant.

A prolific author, Sarah Alderson, who wrote the novel will work on the screenplay of the film. Alderson is known for best-selling young adult novels Hunting Lila, Losing Lila and Out of Control. The film will be produced by Ben Pugh, Charlie Morrison and Erica Steinberg for Netflix.

A bit about Leighton Meester

Meester is best known for her role in the popular series Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012. The series has been back in the news as a Gossip Girl reboot is currently in the pipeline. Leighton Meester's movies include Date Night, The Roommate, and the 2014 indie drama By the Gun. On the small screen, she was seen in the sitcoms like Single Parents, The Last Man on Earth and Making History. She was last seen in Orville, where she made a guest appearance.

On the personal front, Meester has been married to actor Adam Brody since 2014 and shares two children. The couple was first introduced while starring together in the film The Oranges. The duo went on to make several appearances in Single Parents together before tying the knot. The actor couple welcomed their second child last year in September.

IMAGE: LEIGHTON MEESTER'S INSTAGRAM

