Leighton Meester Quiz: On 'Queen Bee's' Birthday, Check Your Knowledge About The Actor

In Image: Leighton Meester, Source: Leighton Meester Instagram
Leighton Meester is a model, actor, musician, and songwriter from the United States, who is best known for her appearance in the television drama series Gossip Girl as Blair Waldorf. Leighton Meester has been in the industry since she was a young girl. Her interest in acting grew after she appeared in a local stage production of Wizard of Oz when she was a teenager. She then opted for modelling and acting in advertisements. She has worked with big brands such as 'Herbal Essences,' 'Vera Wang,' 'Jimmy Choo,' and 'Ralph Lauren' as part of her modelling assignments. Although she began her career as a model, she later moved into acting. On Leighton Meester’s birthday, take this Leighton Meester quiz to see how well you know the actor.
