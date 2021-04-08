Leighton Meester Quiz: On 'Queen Bee's' Birthday, Check Your Knowledge About The Actor

Leighton Meester is a model, actor, musician, and songwriter from the United States, who is best known for her appearance in the television drama series Gossip Girl as Blair Waldorf. Leighton Meester has been in the industry since she was a young girl. Her interest in acting grew after she appeared in a local stage production of Wizard of Oz when she was a teenager. She then opted for modelling and acting in advertisements. She has worked with big brands such as 'Herbal Essences,' 'Vera Wang,' 'Jimmy Choo,' and 'Ralph Lauren' as part of her modelling assignments. Although she began her career as a model, she later moved into acting. On Leighton Meester’s birthday, take this Leighton Meester quiz to see how well you know the actor.

Leighton Meester quiz:

1. In which American state was Leighton Meester born?

a. Ohio

b. California

c. New York

d. Texas

2. With which television series did Leighton Meester make her debut?

a. Law and Order

b. How I Met Your Mother

c. Darkest Night

d. Suits

3. In which year was Leighton Meester cast to play the role of Blair Waldorf?

a. 2005

b. 2006

c. 2007

d. 2008

4. How many seasons did Gossip Girl run for?

a. 4

b. 5

c. 6

d. 7

5. What was the name of Leighton Meester’s debut studio album?

a. Heartache

b. Heartstrings

c. Heartbreak

d. Heart With You

6. In which year did Leighton Meester’s debut studio album release?

a. 2012

b. 2013

c. 2014

d. 2015

7. What marked Leighton Meester’s Broadway debut?

a. The Three Musketeers

b. Frozen

c. Romeo and Juliet

d. Of Mice and Men

8. Who is Leighton Meester’s husband?

a. Adam Brody

b. Adam Sandler

c. Adam Wright

d. Adam Fuller

9. How many children does Leighton Meester have?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

10. In which year did Leighton Meester have her last child?

a. 2016

b. 2018

c. 2020

d. 2021

ANSWERS:

1. Texas

2. Law and Order

3. 2007

4. 6

5. Heartstrings

6. 2014

7. Of Mice and Men

8. Adam Brody

9. 2

10. 2020