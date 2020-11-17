Lena Dunham Documents Her Traumatic IVF Failure Journey In Her Essay; Read

Prolific actor/writer/director and filmmaker Lena Dunham has opened up and documented her struggles associated with being unable to have biological children. Dunham did so in the form of an essay that she has penned down for Harpers Magazine. The creator of Girls, a successful HBO show that aired between the years 2012-2017 spoke about how the surrogacy and vitro fertilization attempts did not bear her any fruits in the form of children. She posted a link to the essay via her official Twitter handle.

The Tweet that contains Lena Dunham's Essay:

I wrote this piece for the many women who have been failed by their own biology, but who have been further failed by society’s inability to imagine another role for them outside of mother. @Harpers https://t.co/vpok8B504Z — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) November 16, 2020

While talking about the moment it all started, which was shortly after her hysterectomy in 2018, she wrote that "The moment I lost my fertility, I started searching for a baby,". The actress had to get a Hysterectomy in 2018. In the procedure, the doctors had to remove one of her ovaries, her uterus, and cervix. The renowned artiste had to get those procedures done because of endometriosis (a growth-tissue-related anomaly in the Uterus area) and a list of other ailments.

What made Lena Dunham take the IVF route?

Lena Dunham's essay even spoke about how and why she had to rule out abortion. She needed to get into rehabilitation after her addiction that followed her procedure. The Girls star then spoke about how she found an online community with the hashtag “IVFWariors”, which taught her that IVF could be an option. In the same essay, Dunham spoke about how and why she decided to choose the methods of in-vitro fertilization and surrogacy.

One section of the essay even has her writing about the kind of optimism she had in spite of all odds. The section in question has Dunham writing about how she was still hopeful about her pregnancy even though she had done everything that would work against her. She had been an addict and have more surgeries than she can perhaps care to count, but, she still saw a glimmer of hope. She even spoke about how her yet-to-be-revealed boyfriend offered to give his sperm.

Dunham would learn shortly after that all of her six remaining eggs would be rendered incapable of being fertilized and making her mother. While touching upon the topic, she wrote that “I learned that none of my eggs were viable on Memorial Day, in the midst of a global pandemic,”. One of the concluding sections of the essay read as, “When (the doctor) spoke my name with that sympathetic downturn, the apologetic-doctor voice I have come to know so well, my face crumpled in apprehension.”

