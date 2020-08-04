Lena Dunham Shares Her Horrifying COVID-19 Experience And Effects That Exist Today

Actor Lena Dunham recently took to Instagram to share her horrifying experience with the COVID 19 virus. She posted a picture of herself with a mask along with three-page notes on the short term and long term impact that the virus has had on her body. She also shed some light on how people in America have not been taking the situation seriously which is sure to bring in more sorrow to them and the people around.

Lena Dunham on the COVID-19 experience

Lena Dunham recently decided to share her experience with the COVID 19 virus, through her social media platform. The actor posted a picture of herself where she could be seen wearing a red retro mask while posing for a selfie. In the slides that followed, she can be seen talking about how people had not been taking the virus seriously as they could be seen violating social distancing norms and walking around without masks or even putting up videos from parties.

She started off by stating that the COVID 19 virus killed people and how it was an established fact by now. She thanked the people around her who had been extremely supportive during the time she was tested positive mid-March. Lena was of the stance that she had been very lucky to have the assistance of a doctor because of which she did not have to get admitted in a hospital.

Lena Dunham can be seen mentioning how she was initially diagnosed with COVID 19. She listed out the clear symptoms that she had, which included severe migraine, fever, cough, and fatigue, amongst others. She also wrote about how she got breathless by just grabbing a glass of water. Lena Dunham mentioned the alterations that the body went through when the virus infected it.

Lena Dunham also wrote that her infection lasted for close to 21 days and it was not an easy ride at all. She also wrote that even after being someone who was chronically ill, she never experienced such health issues. She revealed that she was currently suffering from clinical adrenal insufficiency.

She further wrote that this disease could not be compared with the regular flu and hence people had to take it seriously at any cost. She encouraged people to be careful and to take necessary precautions so that people around were safe as well. Have a look at the post on Lena Dunham’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Lena Dunham Instagram

