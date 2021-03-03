Lena Dunham Wraps Up Upcoming Feature 'Sharp Stick'; Calls It 'incredibly Personal' Story

Girls creator Lena Dunham recently wrapped up her upcoming project titled Sharp Stick, reported PTI. The film marks her first feature film as a writer-director in over a decade. According to the report, Lena will also feature in the indie which was filmed secretly and in compliance with all the COVID-19 precautions in Los Angeles over the past several months. Bankrolled by FilmNations, the producers will screen the footage for ‘potential buyers’ out of the European Film Market during the ongoing Berlinale Film Festival. FilmNation also holds worldwide distribution rights and the company is currently handling international sales.

Lena Dunham wraps her feature film Sharp Stick

Lena has helmed popular films such as Girls and directorial debut Tiny Furniture in the year 2010. She has also produced the upcoming feature film under the banner of Good Thing Going. The director describes the Sharp Stick plot as an ‘incredibly personal’ story. She said, “I made my last feature film 11 years ago in my family home with just a few close friends”. Lena added, “It’s a testament to FilmNation and my incredible producers, cast, crew and especially, my COVID-19 compliance team that this experience felt just as intimate and creatively free”.

Lena further stated, “This story is incredibly personal to me and a continuation of my career-long mission to create a free dialogue around the complexities of female sexuality and to turn the idea of the ‘likable’ female protagonist on its head- and you can’t do that in this business on any scale larger than your mother’s living room without forward-thinking partners. I feel very lucky”. Moreover, Taylour Paige and Jon Bernthal have also executively produced the film. The production team boasts of exclusively female department heads. Alongside Lena Dunham, the Sharp Stick cast also includes Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Scott Speedman.

Meanwhile, Kristine Froseth is popular for her role in The Assistant, while Taylour Paige has appeared in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Jennifer Jason Leigh has been featured in The Hateful Eight, while Jon Bernthal has starred in Ford v Ferrari. Scott Speedman is also known for his role in Animal Kingdom.

Image Source: Lena Dunham's Twitter

